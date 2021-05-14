 Skip to main content
Social media post leads to gun charge for Buffalo man
A picture taken on a limousine bus ride led to a federal gun possession charge against a Buffalo man with a prior weapons conviction, according to prosecutors.

Cheektowaga police responded to a complaint about disorderly individuals exiting a limo bus on Nov. 7, 2020, on Pinehurst Avenue, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Earlier that day, a picture of a man on the bus was posted to social media that showed him flashing a black and silver handgun while wearing a distinctive black and red jacket. Cheektowaga officers responding at the scene were sent the photo, according to prosecutors.

Officers saw a man fitting that description enter a vehicle leaving the area. Police pulled the driver over for vehicle and traffic violations.

Kaylen Edwards, 23, a passenger, was patted down and a handgun was found in his waistband, according to prosecutors.

Edwards is prohibited from possessing a gun due to a 2017 conviction for attempted criminal possession of a weapon, prosecutors said.

