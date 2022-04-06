Snyder woman, 80, in ICU after being dragged by vehicle following attempted robbery

An 80-year-old Snyder woman was in the intensive care unit at Erie County Medical Center with a brain bleed and "many fractured ribs" Wednesday after she was the victim of a robbery attempt Tuesday afternoon, Cheektowaga Police Chief Brain Gould said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was dragged after a man in a Jeep drove up next to her in the parking lot of the Tops Market on Harlem Road at Kensington Avenue in Cheektowaga.

"We don't know if she tried to resist or the bag got stuck," Gould said. "She ended up getting dragged."

The driver then fled the scene, driving off on Kensington Avenue.

"For all intents and purposes, this is a purse snatching that has gone horribly wrong," Gould said.

The suspect, Michael T. Sawyer, 32, who was tracked down by Cheektowaga and Buffalo police three hours later, has a lengthy criminal record.

Police said Sawyer has been arrested 24 times since 2010, including 10 felony charges, and has led police on vehicle chases 10 times since 2016.

There was an active warrant out for his arrest after he reportedly fled from Cheektowaga police on March 23 in a stolen Jeep – the same one he is accused of driving in Tuesday's robbery.

The incident took place about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the the supermarket parking lot. Police said witnesses reported seeing a woman injured in what was initially reported as a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

But when police arrived, witnesses said they saw a man in a white Jeep "pulling on a woman’s purse handles as the woman held onto the purse and was dragged by the moving vehicle," police said in a statement released to the media Wednesday.

One witness followed the Jeep and took a photo of the license plate and the vehicle.

Police ran a check on the plate and discovered that it had been reported stolen and that the driver of that vehicle had fled from Cheektowaga police two weeks earlier, after which police obtained an arrest warrant, Gould said.

Police did not chase after the vehicle in the previous incident because of the department's pursuit policy, which is based on the seriousness and potential danger of the situation, Gould said.

Witnesses to the purse snatching identified Sawyer as the assailant.

Cheektowaga police alerted Buffalo police about the incident and Buffalo patrol officers out of the Ferry-Fillmore District spotted the Jeep parked on Miller Avenue, near Broadway.

Police set up surveillance on the unoccupied Jeep when they saw Sawyer approach. Sawyer reportedly ran away as a detective confronted him. Police chased after him on foot and took him into custody in a backyard.

"This was a quick resolution, thanks to the three witnesses," Gould said.

Sawyer was charged with first-degree attempted robbery and first-degree assault. He was arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court before Town Justice James J. Speyer, who set bail at $200,000.

