A jealous, controlling boyfriend is how Daniel A. Martinez of Snyder was described Wednesday by the prosecution during opening statements in his murder trial in State Supreme Court.

Martinez, 48, is being tried on two counts of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's mother, Maria Galazka, who died in Erie County Medical Center on Nov. 5, 2020, her 66th birthday, 36 days after a fire broke out in her first floor apartment at 41 Concord Ave. in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. She suffered smoke inhalation and burns from the blaze, which began at about 2:45 a.m. Sept. 30.

Erie County Assistant District Attorney Frank Strano said Martinez went to the house that night to look for Galazka's daughter, Laura, who was not there. Strano said that in the 10 days leading up to the fire, Martinez called Laura's cellphone more than 700 times. The prosecutor said surveillance video captured Martinez driving up to the house and holding a lit cigarette, but because of the positioning of the camera, it does not show him walking into the apartment.

"This defendant had the means to start a fire," said Strano, who attributed the motive to anger and obsessiveness on Martinez's part.

However, defense attorney Paul Cambria said there is no evidence that Martinez was ever inside Galazka's apartment, let alone that he started a fire.

"There is no one who places him inside that house," Cambria said, adding that his client had no motive to harm Galazka.

The first witness to take the stand in Martinez's trial, an upstairs neighbor in the house, testified that he did not see Martinez on the night of the fire. James Lair said he was asleep when he heard the smoke detector in Galazka's apartment go off and disregarded it at first because her alarm had gone off frequently in the past.

Lair said that when he did go downstairs to investigate, he saw a small amount of smoke coming from a dryer vent. He assumed his neighbor was drying clothes and went back upstairs until he heard the alarm go off in his own apartment and fled the burning building to a rooming house across the street, where he used his cellphone to call 911.

Strano said fire investigators determined that the fire was started in a pile of clothes in a closet off the kitchen in the apartment Galazka shared with her daughter, Laura. He described it as a pile of women's clothes that meant something to the person who started the fire, calling them a "symbol to a jealous boyfriend of what he could not control: the lifestyle of his lover."

Laura Galazka was described in opening statements by the prosecution as a prostitute and drug abuser. However, Cambria told the jury, there is no evidence that the pile of clothes where the fire is believed to have started were specifically women's clothing or that they belonged to Laura Galazka.

Exactly how the fire was started appears to be a mystery. Strano said fire investigators found no evidence that it was started by the use of accelerants or cigarette ash but, he noted, the video evidence suggests Martinez was the only person to enter the house the night of the fire, six hours after surveillance video captured Laura Galazka leaving the residence.

Lair revealed under questioning by prosecutor Eugene Partridge that he supplied police with a DVR box that contained video of the night of the fire from four cameras mounted outside the house at 41 Concord that showed Martinez outside the home and leaving 15 minutes later. However, under cross examination, Cambria got Lair to acknowledge that the time stamp on the videos shows the fire started at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2020, instead of at 2:24 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2020.

"I don't know how it got like that," said Lair.

The trial was scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The trial was originally scheduled for December 2022, but a State Supreme Court justice declared a mistrial during jury selection for a murder trial after running out of potential jurors.

Martinez has been free on $500,000 bail since he was arraigned in December 2020.