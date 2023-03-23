A State Supreme Court jury on Thursday acquitted a Snyder man of one count of murder and deadlocked on a second, which led to the judge to declare a mistrial on that count.

Snyder man on trial in killing of girlfriend's mother characterized as jealous, controlling boyfriend Daniel A. Martinez is being tried on two counts of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's mother, Maria Galazka, who died 36 days after a fire broke out in her apartment.

Daniel A. Martinez faced two counts of second-degree murder in the 2020 death of his girlfriend's mother, Maria Galazka, who was severely injured during a fire in the Buffalo Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and died several weeks later.

Prosecutors charged Martinez under two legal theories: that he acted with depraved indifference to human life and that he caused Galazka's death while committing another felony by setting the fire.

The jury acquitted him of depraved indifference murder and deadlocked on the other murder charge.

Jurors, who began deliberating Tuesday morning, said in a note to the judge Wednesday afternoon they were deadlocked on both counts.

Justice Paul Wojtaszek sent them back to continue their deliberations. The partial verdict, delivered at 4:32 p.m. Thursday, came after what prosecutors estimated was about 22 hours of deliberations – longer than the length of time the trial lasted.

Prosecutors alleged Martinez started the fire in Galazka's Concord Avenue apartment about 2:45 a.m. Sept. 30, 2020. She suffered smoke inhalation and burns in the blaze, and died Nov. 5, 2020, her 66th birthday.

Martinez's defense attorneys, Paul Cambria and Justin Ginter, called no witnesses and offered no evidence of their own during the trial. Martinez did not take the stand.

During opening arguments last Wednesday, prosecutors sought to portray Martinez, 49, as a controlling and jealous boyfriend of Laura Galazka, the victim's daughter.

In the 10 days preceding the fire, Martinez called Laura's cellphone more than 700 times, Erie County Assistant District Attorney Frank Strano told jurors as the trial began.

Security video from outside the residence captured Martinez driving up to it and holding a lit cigarette. The video did not show him entering the house, due to the positioning of the camera, Strano said.

At a pretrial hearing in 2021, a Buffalo police detective testified Laura Galazka identified the man seen in the security video approaching the residence as Martinez. Laura Galazka was not at the apartment at the time of the blaze.

She testified during the trial and identified Martinez as the man in the video.

Martinez's defense attorneys told jurors during opening statements that there was no evidence Martinez was inside Galazka's apartment or started the fire.

The fire started in a pile of clothes in a closet off the kitchen in the apartment the mother and daughter shared, prosecutors said.

Jurors on Tuesday asked to review several pieces of evidence during their deliberations, including some of the security video, as well as cellphone records.

They also listened to a readback of the testimony of the prosecution's first witness, the man who lived in the apartment above the Galazkas and said he regularly saw Maria Galazka smoking.

The trial had originally been scheduled last December, but a mistrial was declared during jury selection after the pool of available jurors ran out before attorneys had selected 12 jurors and alternates.

In terms of next steps, the Erie County District Attorney's Office will have to decide if it wants to retry Martinez on the felony murder count. A pretrial conference was scheduled for April 25.

"We’re looking forward to clearing my client’s name totally," Cambria said after the partial verdict.