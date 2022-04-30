SNUG gun violence program coming to Niagara Falls

A street outreach program aimed at reducing gun violence will soon expand to Niagara Falls, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week.

Hochul announced $1.5 million in the recently passed state budget to expand the state's SNUG Street Outreach program in Niagara Falls and two other upstate cities. The program is already running in Buffalo.

"New York State will continue to use all the resources at our disposal to combat gun violence and violent crime on our streets," Hochul said in a statement. "I am proud to expand the program's reach to these communities, and we will continue to take strong action to end the scourge of gun violence and usher in a safer New York for all."

Since 2020, gun violence has increased in New York and states across the nation.

The state is seeking proposals for nonprofit groups to run the program, which focuses on mediating conflicts, mentoring youth and working with residents and organizations to change community norms about gun violence.

Organizations that are selected could receive up to $500,000 to establish the program, state officials said. The application deadline is June 7 and application details are available at the State Department of Criminal Justice Services website.

DCJS released a video about how the program works. The video features two young Black men who turned away from street life with the help of counselors. Gun violence disproportionately affects communities of color, the video states.

ZaQuawn Graves, who joined the program in Albany, explained in the video that he began hanging out with the wrong people and ended up being charged with gun possession.

When he joined the SNUG program, he was paired with Emerald Cancer-Jackson, street outreach worker supervisor, who began counseling Graves on alternatives to violence.

"It takes a lot for somebody when they're in the heat of a moment to pick up the phone and call somebody, instead of just going to pick up a weapon," Cancer-Jackson said.

In Albany, where the program is up and running, outreach workers are shown handing out flyers and staging a protest event at a busy intersection as part of a "shooting response" after a violent shooting.

Outreach workers often come from the communities they are working in, which makes residents more apt to trust them and to listen when they explain the benefits of joining the program.

