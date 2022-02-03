Snow causing slick roads, crashes reported

While only a couple of inches of snow had fallen as of Thursday morning, it was enough to cause dangerous, slippery conditions for the morning commute throughout Western New York.

Amherst police reported that the northbound side of Millersport Highway near New Road was closed to traffic because of a serious injury accident.

"Emergency crews are on scene, avoid this area. The roadway will be shut down for an extended period of time," Amherst police tweeted at 8:19 a.m.

The northbound lanes of Millersport, between Transit Road and Shoreline Parkway, remained closed as of 10:45 a.m. Members of the Amherst Police Department's Accident Invesitgation Unit were on scene. Shoreline Parkway is just northeast of New Road.

There also was a report of a jack-knifed tractor trailer on the eastbound side of the Thruway at Exit 61 in Ripley.

The National Weather Service said in its winter storm warning that "travel could be difficult ... especially later today and tonight. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will likely impact commutes into Friday."

