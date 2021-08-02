 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sloan man accused of possessing 'ghost gun' in Aloft Hotel
0 comments

Sloan man accused of possessing 'ghost gun' in Aloft Hotel

Support this work for $1 a month
downtown aerial (copy)

The Aloft Hotel at 500 Pearl, left, in a view looking north up Pearl Street, Thursday, March 4, 2021. 

 Derek Gee

A Sloan man is due in Buffalo City Court on Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection and having a "ghost gun" in his downtown Buffalo hotel room, according to a police report and court records.

A loaded 9 mm handgun was found under a bed in the Aloft Hotel, 500 Pearl St., on July 28, according to a Buffalo police report.

Jamar P. Bailey, 19, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, according to court records.

Ghost guns are functional-yet-typically-untraceable firearms because they lack serial numbers.

Bailey also was charged with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating an order of protection by sitting with a woman at a bar, according to the police report.

Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin J. Keane ordered Bailey held without bail at his arraignment Thursday, according to court records.

Bailey remains in custody at the Erie County Holding Center.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Moose on the loose in Colorado parking garage

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme
Crime News

Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme

  • Updated

The former legislator told The News that he heard allegations from an investigator that he was "never meant to win" a 2012 election for a NY Senate seat and that his decades-long friends – Steve Casey, then the deputy mayor to Byron W. Brown, and political operative G. Steven Pigeon – had coordinated with the incumbent Mark Grisanti to set up Swanick as a spoiler.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News