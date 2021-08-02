Sloan man accused of possessing 'ghost gun' in Aloft Hotel

A Sloan man is due in Buffalo City Court on Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection and having a "ghost gun" in his downtown Buffalo hotel room, according to a police report and court records.
A loaded 9 mm handgun was found under a bed in the Aloft Hotel, 500 Pearl St., on July 28, according to a Buffalo police report.
Jamar P. Bailey, 19, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, according to court records.
Ghost guns are functional-yet-typically-untraceable firearms because they lack serial numbers.
Bailey also was charged with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating an order of protection by sitting with a woman at a bar, according to the police report.
Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin J. Keane ordered Bailey held without bail at his arraignment Thursday, according to court records.
Bailey remains in custody at the Erie County Holding Center.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
