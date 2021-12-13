Six years is sentence for Lockport drug dealer whose customer died

A man who sold fentanyl to a Lockport man who died of an overdose about two hours later was sent to state prison for six years Monday.

Anthony F. Cross, 32, of the City of Lockport, had pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

At the time of his guilty plea in State Supreme Court on Oct. 20, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Laura T. Jordan said the nature of the evidence precluded a manslaughter charge against Cross in connection with the July 28, 2020 drug deal on Walnut Street in Lockport.

The sentence from Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. also included time to punish Cross for violating probation on a 2017 burglary conviction. Cross withdrew from a court-supervised drug treatment program in 2019 rather than face a hearing aimed at ousting him from the program because of rule violations.

