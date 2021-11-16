 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six injured, one seriously, when school bus and fire truck collide
0 comments

Six injured, one seriously, when school bus and fire truck collide

Support this work for $1 a month
fire truck bus crash.jpg

The collision between a fire truck and school bus happened at about 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of East Lovejoy and North Ogden streets.

 Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News

A school bus driver and bus aide were among six people injured Tuesday morning in a collision with a Buffalo fire truck, according to a city spokesman.

The aide, a 67-year-old woman, is in the Intensive Care Unit at Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries, spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported Tuesday evening. 

The driver, a 57-year-old woman, was treated at ECMC and released, DeGeorge said. Four firefighters also were released after treatment for various injuries at ECMC.

The collision happened at about 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of East Lovejoy and North Ogden streets. No students were aboard the bus. The extent of the injuries was not immediately provided.

Firefighters were responding to a two-alarm blaze at 115 Goethe St., between East Lovejoy and Ludington Street,  DeGeorge said. The Buffalo Police Accident Investigation Unit is continuing an investigation. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Counting absentee ballots in Erie County

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hamburg man sentenced in stalking of local reporter
Crime News

Hamburg man sentenced in stalking of local reporter

  • Updated

Paul E. Lubienecki, 63, a former teacher at Christ the King Seminary, pleaded guilty in August before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to stalking Charlie Specht, who was working as a reporter for WKBW when the harassing incidents occurred.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News