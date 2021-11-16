Six injured, one seriously, when school bus and fire truck collide

A school bus driver and bus aide were among six people injured Tuesday morning in a collision with a Buffalo fire truck, according to a city spokesman.

The aide, a 67-year-old woman, is in the Intensive Care Unit at Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries, spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported Tuesday evening.

The driver, a 57-year-old woman, was treated at ECMC and released, DeGeorge said. Four firefighters also were released after treatment for various injuries at ECMC.

The collision happened at about 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of East Lovejoy and North Ogden streets. No students were aboard the bus. The extent of the injuries was not immediately provided.

Firefighters were responding to a two-alarm blaze at 115 Goethe St., between East Lovejoy and Ludington Street, DeGeorge said. The Buffalo Police Accident Investigation Unit is continuing an investigation.

