Six injured, one seriously, when school bus and fire truck collide

A school bus driver and bus aide were among six people injured Tuesday morning in a collision with a Buffalo fire truck, according to a city spokesman.
The aide, a 67-year-old woman, is in the Intensive Care Unit at Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries, spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported Tuesday evening.
The driver, a 57-year-old woman, was treated at ECMC and released, DeGeorge said. Four firefighters also were released after treatment for various injuries at ECMC.
The collision happened at about 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of East Lovejoy and North Ogden streets. No students were aboard the bus. The extent of the injuries was not immediately provided.
Video @TheBuffaloNews.— Robert Kirkham (@RobertKirkhamBN) November 16, 2021
Current crash scene at #NorthOgden and #Lovejoy intersection involving #BuffaloFireDept Ladder truck 6 and school bus with a driver and aid. No students. No injury info granted at this time. pic.twitter.com/XULzG3Hnmq
Firefighters were responding to a two-alarm blaze at 115 Goethe St., between East Lovejoy and Ludington Street, DeGeorge said. The Buffalo Police Accident Investigation Unit is continuing an investigation.