Six face drugs charges after Dunkirk raid

Six people were arrested Friday at a Dunkirk home following a three-month investigation into reported drug sales, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.
Personnel from the Sheriff's Office and Dunkirk police executed a search warrant at 532 Columbus Ave. and found fentanyl, methamphetamine, a cocaine/fentanyl mix, a .45-caliber handgun, scales and packing materials used in drug sales, the Sheriff's Office said.
Arrested were Rodney L. Townsel, 39; Cassandra M. Hicks, 24; Leanna R. White, 38; Fernando Martinez Jr., 42; Danielle Gee, 29; and Angela R. Goetz, 40, the agency said in a news release.
All face multiple drug charges. Additionally, Townsel was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and Hicks was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.