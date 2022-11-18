 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Six face drugs charges after Dunkirk raid

  Updated
Six people were arrested Friday at a Dunkirk home following a three-month investigation into reported drug sales, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.

Personnel from the Sheriff's Office and Dunkirk police executed a search warrant at 532 Columbus Ave. and found fentanyl, methamphetamine, a cocaine/fentanyl mix, a .45-caliber handgun, scales and packing materials used in drug sales, the Sheriff's Office said.

Arrested were Rodney L. Townsel, 39; Cassandra M. Hicks, 24; Leanna R. White, 38; Fernando Martinez Jr., 42; Danielle Gee, 29; and Angela R. Goetz, 40, the agency said in a news release.

All face multiple drug charges. Additionally, Townsel was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and Hicks was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

