Six Buffalo police officers injured in pursuit of stolen car

Six Buffalo police officers were injured late Monday night in a series of events that began with an attempt to stop a stolen vehicle in a gas station station parking lot on Bailey Avenue and Langfield Drive, Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said Tuesday.

The officers stopped the vehicle about 11:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a gas station across the street from the Northeast District police station and were trying to get the occupants to get out of the car when, police said, the driver, identified as a 16-year-old, tried to drive away in reverse.

The driver dragged Lt. Nicole Santiago with the stolen vehicle, which left her injured. The driver exited the lot and police pursued the vehicle. Police said the chase was permitted under department policy based on the injury to the lieutenant.

During the pursuit, the driver of the stolen vehicle swerved into an oncoming car and that car struck a police vehicle, Rinaldo said. Two officers in that vehicle were injured.

The chase ended near Peach and Best streets when the suspect's vehicle hit a parked car. The suspect then fled on foot and police officers ran after him, according to police. During the arrest, two more police officers and another lieutenant were injured, police said.