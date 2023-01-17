Sister Mary Johnice thwarts thieves on roof: 'Every day I've been praying for these two thugs'

Last Saturday started out like the usual Saturday for Sister Mary Johnice Rzadkiewicz, director of the Response to Love Center.

She wanted to stay in bed a little longer, but got up and completed her hour of prayer.

Then she heard a ruckus outside the center on Kosciuszko Street.

"I opened the door and there was the ladder right in front of my doorway," she said.

Two thieves had used a ladder to climb on the roof to steal copper pipes.

"I said 'Get out of here, this is God’s mission. What are you doing to his property?' " she said. "I saw the ladder. I saw the guy. I threw the ladder down, which was huge as could be, and lo and behold, they ran away."

Sister Johnice said she did a bit of praying at the same time she kicked the ladder.

The vandals had jumped off the roof and ran in opposite directions, while she prayed they would not get injured.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Using images from the center's security cameras, the center placed photos of the vandals on its Facebook page.

"Do you recognize these two? This Saturday morning these two morons decided to climb up on the building at Response to Love Center to strip our building of our gutters and downspouts to make a few bucks at the scrap yard, thinking our downspouts are made of copper," the post said.

Years ago vandals stole the copper downspouts, so now the replacements are aluminum, Sister Johnice said.

Buffalo Police are investigating and people have been calling the center with support and leads.

As she continues to pray over the incident, she sees it a little differently, calling at least one of the suspects broken and desperate.

"They could have come here for food or clothing. They could have come for a kind word, some guidance, but they chose a different route," she said. "That is not of God, that is evil. I just wish I could meet them."

She's keeping the ladder, calling it Jacob's ladder, after the story in the Bible about Jacob dreaming about a ladder stretching from heaven to earth. The center never had a ladder large enough to reach the roof, she said.

And, Sister Johnice said, "Every day I've been praying for these two thugs."