Sinclairville man arrested after knife threat

  • Updated
A Sinclairville man was arrested on multiple charges after an altercation Sunday afternoon in which someone was threatened with a knife, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Raymond D. Fuller, 19, was arraigned on charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing, second-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment.

According to the report, deputies who answered a call at about 4:10 p.m. for an altercation at a home on Jamestown Street in Sinclairville determined that an argument among three people had escalated into a physical confrontation.

Fuller is accused of displaying a knife, holding it against one person's throat and threatening that person.

Officers noted that Fuller left the residence and is accused of damaging property at a nearby building. He was found a short distance away, the report said, and was taken into custody.

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

