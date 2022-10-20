A Silver Springs man with a prior criminal record was arraigned Thursday in Wyoming County Court on an indictment that accuses him of breaking into a home in violation of an order of protection and assaulting a victim who later died in Erie County Medical Center, according to the Wyoming County District Attorney's Office.

Eric Cushman, 51, was charged with one count each of second-degree attempted murder; first-degree burglary; first-degree assault; second-degree assault; and second-degree criminal contempt. Cushman's case was adjourned for motions on Dec. 22, and he was remanded to jail without bail.

The charges against Cushman stem from an reported home invasion Sept. 10 in Silver Springs in which he is accused of entering the residence through a window, while knowingly in violation of a protective order, and with the intent to commit a crime. Once inside, Cushman is accused of assaulting Wilmer Stapelton Jr., whose age was not given, in the head and neck area.

Stapelton was initially transported to the Wyoming County Community Hospital, and then later transferred to ECMC, where he spent the next 30 days before he died. An autopsy has been requested, the results of which are pending, according to the District Attorney's Office. An investigation of the case is continuing.

District Attorney Donald O'Geen, in a statement Thursday, described the assault as senseless, and said that it "caused the victim in this case to ultimately lose his life."

"This case underscores the lethality of domestic violence as we recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Even though an order of protection had been issued the morning of the assault for one of the victims in this case it did not stop Mr. Cushman from allegedly entering the home and brutally assaulting the victim," he added.

Prosecutors said Cushman, who reportedly violated his parole, is being held on a parole detainer. He was convicted of second-degree assault in Wyoming County Court and sentenced in February 2016 to seven years in prison, with five years of post-release supervision. Cushman was released on parole on Sept. 16, 2021, which was his original conditional release date, according to the District Attorney's Office.

If Cushman is convicted of any violent crime in the case, prosecutors said it is likely he will receive a life sentence as a persistent violent felony offender.