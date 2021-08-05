 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver alert issued for missing 89-year-old woman
0 comments

Silver alert issued for missing 89-year-old woman

Support this work for $1 a month
silver pederson

Authorities want the public's help locating Joanne J. Pederson, 89, who was last seen driving a 2007 Honda CRV in North Collins.

 Photo courtesy Erie County Sheriff's Office

Police are asking for the public's help locating an 89-year-old woman last seen driving a 2007 Honda CRV in North Collins.

Joanne J. Pederson was last seen on Thiel Road in a vehicle with license plates BZL-5398, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.

Pederson suffers from dementia or another cognitive disorder, the Sheriff's Office said.

She is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has curly gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 858-2903.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Origin loses challenge to NASA SpaceX moon lander contract

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme
Crime News

Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme

  • Updated

The former legislator told The News that he heard allegations from an investigator that he was "never meant to win" a 2012 election for a NY Senate seat and that his decades-long friends – Steve Casey, then the deputy mayor to Byron W. Brown, and political operative G. Steven Pigeon – had coordinated with the incumbent Mark Grisanti to set up Swanick as a spoiler.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News