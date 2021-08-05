Silver alert issued for missing 89-year-old woman

Police are asking for the public's help locating an 89-year-old woman last seen driving a 2007 Honda CRV in North Collins.
Joanne J. Pederson was last seen on Thiel Road in a vehicle with license plates BZL-5398, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.
Pederson suffers from dementia or another cognitive disorder, the Sheriff's Office said.
She is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has curly gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 858-2903.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
