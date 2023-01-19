 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shots fired when Town of Niagara police respond to burglary

No one was injured when a suspect fired three shots at a Town of Niagara police officer responding to a burglary call Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the Royal Park Apartments on Porter Road shortly after 5 p.m. for a burglary in progress.

An officer approached the rear of the apartment, and saw a man trying to exit an upper window. 

"That male re-entered the apartment, displayed a firearm out the same window and subsequently fired three rounds at the Town of Niagara officer," a press release said.

The officer was not hit, and was able to retreat. Town officers, Niagara County Sheriff's deputies and New York State Police found three men coming out the front of the apartment. They were taken into custody without incident.

Authorities issued a shelter in place order because of the shots fired and the report of four men in the apartment when they had three in custody. The sheriff's department Emergency Response Team and Lewiston Police K-9 Shadow searched the apartment. No other suspects were found.

