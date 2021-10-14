Shots fired into North Buffalo house but nobody home

Gunshots were fired into a North Buffalo home early Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported, according to Buffalo police.

The shooting appears to have happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Crestwood Avenue, north of Hertel Avenue and a block west of Colvin Avenue.

No one called 911 about the gunfire and police learned of the incident when a person reported it at the Northwest District station shortly after 8 a.m., Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

There were "numerous" shots fired, but no victims were found inside the home, Gramaglia said.

"It doesn't appear that anyone was home at the time," he said.

Detectives are reviewing video and evidence recovered at the scene and are looking for additional video.

Police ask anyone who may have information about what happened or video to contact Northwest District detectives at 716-851-4413 or the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

