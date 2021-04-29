Shot fired into car at Buffalo gas station

Someone fired a shot into a car that had just pulled into a gas station on East Delavan Avenue and Grider Street Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The victim reported to police that he had pulled into the gas station about 3:30 p.m. when a man got out of a black vehicle and fired one shot at him.

The bullet hit the driver's side door and broke the driver's side window. The gunman then fled.

The gunman's vehicle may be a 2020 Chevrolet Impala with chrome trim, police said.

Maki Becker

