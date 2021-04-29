 Skip to main content
Shot fired into car at Buffalo gas station
Shot fired into car at Buffalo gas station

Someone fired a shot into a car that had just pulled into a gas station on East Delavan Avenue and Grider Street Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The victim reported to police that he had pulled into the gas station about 3:30 p.m. when a man got out of a black vehicle and fired one shot at him.

The bullet hit the driver's side door and broke the driver's side window. The gunman then fled.

The gunman's vehicle may be a 2020 Chevrolet Impala with chrome trim, police said.

Maki Becker

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

