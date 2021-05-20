 Skip to main content
Shot fired as gunman robs juvenile waiting for school bus
A juvenile was robbed by a person with a gun while waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning, according to a Buffalo police report.

The robbery happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Walden Avenue and Kiefer Street, several block east of Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

As the juvenile ran from the scene, he heard a gunshot, a circumstance corroborated by a witness, according to the report.

The juvenile, whose age was not included in the report, told police the male robber lifted up his hoodie and revealed a handgun. He took the juvenile's iPhone, AirPods and cash. The victim told police he fled from the robber heading west on Walden.

A witness told police he saw the robber fire a shot, according to the report.

