Shopping plaza drug deal leads to two arrests after weeklong investigation

Two men were arrested and 1.5 kilos of cocaine, three loaded handguns and cash were seized as part of an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff's and Buffalo Police narcotics units, the sheriff's office announced Thursday.

The first arrest took place Tuesday evening in the parking lot of the shopping plaza at 2634 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo following a weeklong investigation.

Deputies approached a vehicle and observed what they believed to be a drug deal in progress, sheriff's officials said. The driver, identified as Luis Bonilla, 27, of Depew allegedly tried to drive away but deputies stopped him and took him into custody.

Investigators searched the vehicle and allegedly found two loaded handguns – a 9 mm and a 5.7 mm – and about a half kilo of cocaine.