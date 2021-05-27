Shopping plaza drug deal leads to two arrests after weeklong investigation

Two men were arrested and 1.5 kilos of cocaine, three loaded handguns and cash were seized as part of an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff's and Buffalo Police narcotics units, the sheriff's office announced Thursday.
The first arrest took place Tuesday evening in the parking lot of the shopping plaza at 2634 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo following a weeklong investigation.
Deputies approached a vehicle and observed what they believed to be a drug deal in progress, sheriff's officials said. The driver, identified as Luis Bonilla, 27, of Depew allegedly tried to drive away but deputies stopped him and took him into custody.
Investigators searched the vehicle and allegedly found two loaded handguns – a 9 mm and a 5.7 mm – and about a half kilo of cocaine.
Later that day, deputies who had obtained a search warrant from Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case went to Bonilla's home on Claudette Court in Depew to search his home, sheriff's officials said. As they approached, the deputies said they observed "individuals removing a suitcase and a box" from the house and put them into a car. Deputies followed the vehicle and pulled the driver over on George Urban Boulevard. The vehicle was impounded after a sheriff's narcotics K-9 "alerted." A search of the vehicle on Wednesday turned up a kilo of cocaine, a cocaine press, a scale and ammunition, officials said. A search of the house yielded another loaded 5.7 mm handgun, drug paraphernalia and more cash.
Onyx Jones, 23, of Buffalo was arrested following the searches.
Bonilla was charged with felony counts of controlled substance possession and weapons possession, along with misdemeanors for drug and drug paraphernalia possession. He was arraigned in Buffalo City Court and released on $50,000 bail. He was also arraigned in Village of Depew Court and was released.
Jones was charged with felony counts of controlled substance possession and misdemeanors for drug paraphernalia possession. Jones, who has a pending arraignment in Depew Village Court, remained in custody at the Erie County Holding Center Thursday.
Sheriff's officials said the investigation is continuing and more arrests are anticipated.
Maki Becker