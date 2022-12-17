 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shoplifting suspect has a long record, state police say

When state police in Fredonia looked at surveillance footage during an investigation of three separate shoplifting incidents at the TJ Maxx store on Vineyard Drive in the Town of Dunkirk, they spotted a familiar suspect.

According to troopers, Alexander R. Santiago, 47, of Dunkirk, had 49 prior arrests and 18 counts of failure to appear in court. Furthermore, it was noted, Santiago previously had been given a trespass notice by TJ Maxx after an earlier shoplifting incident.

In the most recent incidents, state police said, Santiago allegedly left the store with paying for items with a total value of $740. Officers found him Friday on East Courtney Street in Dunkirk and arrested him after a short chase.

He was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, petit larceny and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. He was arraigned at the Chautauqua County Jail in Mayville and released pending a court appearance.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

