Shootings skyrocket in Buffalo so far in 2021

Gun violence in Buffalo and across the country surged in 2020. It's even worse here so far this year.

The number of people shot in Buffalo over the first two months of the year has jumped 140% compared to the same period last year, according to Buffalo Police Department data.

This year's total is more than double the average for January and February over the past decade, according to a Buffalo News analysis of department data.

A flood of guns onto Buffalo's streets is a key driver of the increase, said James E. Giles, coordinator of a coalition of anti-violence organizations known as Buffalo Peacemakers.

"It's been a variety of things contributing. There's no one thing going on here. The only common factor is the fact that everybody's got access to these weapons," Giles said.

In January and February, 53 people were either wounded or killed in shootings in the city. Over the same period last year, that number was 22. In 2019, it was 16.

Buffalo's shooting total for the first two months of 2021 is greater than any two-month total to start the year since at least 2011, according to a News analysis. Buffalo's average for January and February from 2011 through 2020 was 24.