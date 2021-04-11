Shootings are up in Buffalo. But unsolved cases are leading some to arm themselves

There's a difference between fatal shootings and nonfatal ones: About one in seven fatal shootings – or 14% – have been solved, while approximately one in 17 nonfatal shootings – or just 6% – have been solved.

Buffalo's numbers for this year are nearly identical to those seen in the first half of 2020, according to department data released in July 2020.

Comparing the Buffalo Police Department's clearance statistics to other jurisdictions can be tricky since police departments can have different standards for what counts as a "cleared" case. Clearance rates may also differ among neighborhoods and with different demographics within the same jurisdiction.

Although not a new phenomenon, typically the solve rate for nonfatal shootings across the United States is extremely low.

And those low rates end up creating a cycle of distrust of the police, which results in more people carrying guns because they feel like they have to protect themselves.

"The inability of the authorities to respond effectively to homicide and gun violence is devastating both for the affected community and it's a terrible problem in driving persistent high levels of gun violence," said David M. Kennedy, director of the National Network for Safe Communities at John Jay College.

