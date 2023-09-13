Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that sent a man to Erie County Medical Center with apparent non-life-threatening injuries, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
Northwest District officers were called to the scene in the first block of Alma Avenue, off Olympic Avenue in the Delavan-Grider area, just before 4:30 p.m. No further information about the victim was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Email danderson@buffnews.com.