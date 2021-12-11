 Skip to main content
Shooting victim walks into Jim's Steakout in Allentown
A male who had been shot walked into the Jim's Steakout at Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street for help at about 9 p.m. Friday, Buffalo police said.

Patrons at the restaurant called 911 and the victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available.

The shooting did not occur inside the restaurant and detectives are working to determine the location.

The victim, whose age was not provided and who police say has been uncooperative in the investigation, remains at ECMC.

Police did not release any further information about the incident.

