Shooting victim found dead on Lower West Side
A man found shot Monday in a parking lot on Buffalo's Lower West Side has died, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 5:40 a.m. near the Pine Harbor Apartments, 10 Seventh St.

The man, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

Read the full story from News Staff Reporter Aaron Besecker

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Police have not released the victim's name.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

