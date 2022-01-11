Shooting sends Niagara Falls man to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries

A 31-year-old Niagara Falls man was taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday afternoon, Niagara Falls City Administrator Anthony J. Restaino reported.
Police were called to the 400 block of 24th Street about 3:15 p.m. for a report of a man shot and found the victim lying in the street with gunshot wounds to his lower leg.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553.
