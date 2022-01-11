 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting sends Niagara Falls man to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries
0 comments

Shooting sends Niagara Falls man to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries

Support this work for $1 a month

A 31-year-old Niagara Falls man was taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday afternoon, Niagara Falls City Administrator Anthony J. Restaino reported.

Police were called to the 400 block of 24th Street about 3:15 p.m. for a report of a man shot and found the victim lying in the street with gunshot wounds to his lower leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't Get Omicron On Purpose, Doctors Warn

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News