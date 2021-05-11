 Skip to main content
Shooting sends Buffalo man to ECMC
A shooting Tuesday in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood sent a 29-year-old Buffalo man to Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.

According to a report, Ferry-Fillmore officers answered a call about the shooting in the 1000 block of Broadway just before 3:40 a.m.

The victim was initially listed in serious condition after he arrived by ambulance at ECMC, DeGeorge said.

Anyone with information was asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIP CALL line at 847-2255.

