Shooting sends Buffalo man to ECMC

A shooting Tuesday in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood sent a 29-year-old Buffalo man to Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.
According to a report, Ferry-Fillmore officers answered a call about the shooting in the 1000 block of Broadway just before 3:40 a.m.
The victim was initially listed in serious condition after he arrived by ambulance at ECMC, DeGeorge said.
Anyone with information was asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIP CALL line at 847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
