Shooting Saturday night claims life of Niagara Falls man

A 24-year-old Niagara Falls man died Saturday night after he was shot multiple times, Niagara Falls Police reported.
Officers found the victim shortly after 6:30 p.m. when they responded to a call at South Avenue and Lockport Street. He was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
