Shooting reported Tuesday afternoon on Laird Avenue
Shooting reported Tuesday afternoon on Laird Avenue

A person was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Riverside section of Buffalo, Buffalo police said.

The victim's injuries were believed to be serious. The victim was described as a "male." His name was not released.

The shooting took place at about 1:10 p.m. on Laird Avenue, between Tonawanda Street and Condon Avenue.

