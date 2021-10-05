Shooting reported Tuesday afternoon on Laird Avenue

A person was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Riverside section of Buffalo, Buffalo police said.
The victim's injuries were believed to be serious. The victim was described as a "male." His name was not released.
The shooting took place at about 1:10 p.m. on Laird Avenue, between Tonawanda Street and Condon Avenue.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today