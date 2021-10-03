Shooting on Lower West Side sends Buffalo man to ECMC

A 21-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center following a shooting Sunday afternoon on the city’s Lower West Side, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the victim was struck by gunfire in the 100 block of Hudson Street near Niagara Street just before 1:30 p.m. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC.
An investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
