 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting on Lower West Side sends Buffalo man to ECMC
0 comments

Shooting on Lower West Side sends Buffalo man to ECMC

Support this work for $1 a month

A 21-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center following a shooting Sunday afternoon on the city’s Lower West Side, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the victim was struck by gunfire in the 100 block of Hudson Street near Niagara Street just before 1:30 p.m. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC.

An investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: WNY's suburbs are diversifying, but at different rates

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News