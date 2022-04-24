Shooting on Dodge Street under investigation by Buffalo police

A person was wounded, apparently seriously, in a shooting just before 4 p.m. Sunday, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the victim was struck by gunfire in the 400 block of Dodge Street, between Jefferson and Roehrer avenues. An investigation is continuing. No further details were available.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today