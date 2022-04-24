 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shooting on Dodge Street under investigation by Buffalo police

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A person was wounded, apparently seriously, in a shooting just before 4 p.m. Sunday, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the victim was struck by gunfire in the 400 block of Dodge Street, between Jefferson and Roehrer avenues. An investigation is continuing. No further details were available.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News