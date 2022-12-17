 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shooting leaves Buffalo man in serious condition

A shooting incident Friday evening sent a man to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the 31-year-old victim was struck by gunfire in the 100 block of Davidson Avenue, near Suffolk Street, and was taken by ambulance to ECMC.

Northeast District officers responded to the scene following a call just after 6:40 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

