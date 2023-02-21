A teen has died following a shooting Monday night in Jordan Gardens, a housing complex at 2910 Highland Ave., Niagara Falls.
Niagara Falls Police said officers responded to a call report of shots fired about 8:30 p.m. and found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Criminal Investigation Division detectives at 716-286-4553 or 716-286-4711.