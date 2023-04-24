A youth is in critical condition following a double shooting about 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Ashland Avenue in Niagara Falls, city spokesman Anthony Restaino reported.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot in the lower abdomen, according to the report. He was taken by ambulance to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, then transferred to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

Also wounded was a 41-year-old man, who was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was treated and released. No further details were immediately available.

An investigation is continuing, Restaino said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 716-286-4553 or the Police Department's general information number at 716-286-4711.