Shooting in Buffalo leaves one dead

A 35-year-old Buffalo man was fatally struck by gunfire overnight on Monday, the Buffalo Police Department announced.

Police responded to the incident just after 1:30 a.m. on the first block of Thatcher Avenue. 

An ambulance transported the victim to Erie County Medical Center, where he was later declared deceased. Authorities have not released the name of the victim yet as they continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255. 

