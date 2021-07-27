 Skip to main content
Shooting in Amherst leaves man in critical condition
A man was in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center after he was shot late Monday night on Fairgreen Drive in Amherst, Amherst police said Tuesday morning.

Amherst police responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:40 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken by ambulance to ECMC.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have surveillance video of the incident to call Amherst police at 689-1311.

