Shooting early Sunday claims the life of a Buffalo man

Police are investigating a shooting incident early Sunday that took the life of a 39-year-old Buffalo man, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the victim was struck several times by gunfire just after 4:30 a.m. while sitting in a vehicle in the 200 block of East Ferry Street, near Jefferson Avenue. Further details were not immediately available. 

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

