Shooting early Saturday claims life of Niagara Falls woman

  • Updated
  • 0
A 35-year-old Niagara Falls woman died as a result of a shooting early Saturday in the 400 block of Ninth Street, Niagara Falls city spokesman Anthony Restaino reported.

According to the report, police responded to the hospital about 4:30 a.m. after a report that the victim had been brought to the Emergency Room in a private vehicle.

The name of the victim was not immediately released. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Criminal Investigation Division detectives at 716-286-4553 or the general information number at 716-286-4711.

0 Comments
