Shooting early Monday takes the life of a 30-year-old Buffalo woman

A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was the victim of a fatal shooting early Monday, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, detectives said the woman was struck by gunfire about 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue, near Parkridge Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

