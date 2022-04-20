 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shooting claims life of 36-year-old Buffalo man

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A 36-year-old Buffalo man died after a shooting early Wednesday afternoon in the city’s Kenfield neighborhood, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the victim was brought to Erie County Medical Center in a private vehicle at about 1:15 p.m. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Detectives said the shooting apparently occurred in the first block of Weston Avenue, near Suffolk Street and Langfield Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian missiles pound Ukraine’s Donbas region amid escalating attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News