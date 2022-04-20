Shooting claims life of 36-year-old Buffalo man

A 36-year-old Buffalo man died after a shooting early Wednesday afternoon in the city’s Kenfield neighborhood, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the victim was brought to Erie County Medical Center in a private vehicle at about 1:15 p.m. He was declared dead at the hospital.
Detectives said the shooting apparently occurred in the first block of Weston Avenue, near Suffolk Street and Langfield Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.