A man was shot in the neck in the City of Tonawanda on Saturday, and the suspected shooter was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said Monday.

The initial shooting happened at about 9:35 p.m. on Grant Street, City of Tonawanda police said. The victim, a 50-year-old man, was in a vehicle when he was shot.

The victim was driven to DeGraff Medical Park in North Tonawanda, and he was later transferred to Erie County Medical Center. He was in the trauma unit at ECMC.

The suspected shooter, a 53-year-old man, fled the shooting scene in a vehicle, which was found behind the Amazon warehouse on Riverwalk Parkway in the Town of Tonawanda.

The suspected shooter was found in a wooded area near the warehouse with the fatal, self-inflicted wound, police said.

Police described the matter as a "domestic situation," and have not released either man's name.

Police agencies from surrounding jurisdictions assisted with the search.