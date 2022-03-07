Shooter will claim self-defense in slaying of youth football coach

"Jason Washington was the man that took that life," Assistant District Attorney David Zak told the jury. "Jason Washington was the man that brought a loaded revolver to a little kids' football game."

Prosecutors allege Washington started firing before Aldridge swung and hit him with a helmet, while defense attorneys argued Washington didn't shoot until he was hit in the head with the helmet.

Defense attorneys Brian Parker and Scott Riordan told jurors they plan to call Washington to testify in his own defense during the trial.

Washington and his cousin, who was like a brother to him, were "outnumbered" at the park and were being threatened throughout the football game, Parker said.

"Jason did nothing more than what any reasonable person would do in that situation," Parker said.

Police had been called to the game before the shooting because of some rowdy parents in the crowd, prosecutors told the jury. About 7:12 that night, Aldridge was shot in his left side, the bullet piercing his spleen, pancreas and aorta, Zak said during the prosecution's opening statement.