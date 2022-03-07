Shooter will claim self-defense in slaying of youth football coach

According to prosecutors, Jason Washington Jr. saw his cousin losing a fistfight after a youth football game, shot his cousin's opponent and then shot the football coach who swung a helmet at him.
According to Washington's defense attorneys, Washington and his cousin feared they wouldn't make it out of the park that day, and Washington shot the two in self-defense. There already was bad blood and words exchanged among some people at the game, and the football coach told the pair of 17-year-olds he was going to get his gun, the defense attorneys said.
Those are the two versions of what happened that Saturday evening in the summer of 2019 at Emerson Park, behind Harvey Austin Elementary School 97, versions that emerged as testimony began Monday in Erie County Court in Washington's murder trial. Washington, now 20, is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and second-degree weapons possession.
The double shooting Aug. 31, 2019, left 36-year-old Norzell "Nore" Aldridge dead and then-20-year-old Shawn Faulk with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
Attorneys from the Erie County District Attorney's Office told jurors during their opening statement they have video of the shooting – and the shooter wearing clothes that match images of Washington taken elsewhere that day. The gun violence became fatal about five hours after gunshots sent football fans running.
"Jason Washington was the man that took that life," Assistant District Attorney David Zak told the jury. "Jason Washington was the man that brought a loaded revolver to a little kids' football game."
Prosecutors allege Washington started firing before Aldridge swung and hit him with a helmet, while defense attorneys argued Washington didn't shoot until he was hit in the head with the helmet.
Defense attorneys Brian Parker and Scott Riordan told jurors they plan to call Washington to testify in his own defense during the trial.
Washington and his cousin, who was like a brother to him, were "outnumbered" at the park and were being threatened throughout the football game, Parker said.
"Jason did nothing more than what any reasonable person would do in that situation," Parker said.
Police had been called to the game before the shooting because of some rowdy parents in the crowd, prosecutors told the jury. About 7:12 that night, Aldridge was shot in his left side, the bullet piercing his spleen, pancreas and aorta, Zak said during the prosecution's opening statement.
Washington is accused of firing three shots. The gun misfired on his first pull of the trigger, according to prosecutors.
Washington initially told police he was nowhere near the football game that day, Zak said. His defense lawyers acknowledged Washington made that statement, but said it was "because he was scared."
Jurors will be shown posts from Washington's Facebook account that show him with a gun and with the same kind of ammunition that killed Aldridge, Zak said.
Aldridge coached the Beast Elite Ducks, a team of 9- and 10-year-olds. It was the team's first game of the season. Faulk was an assistant coach and was one of Aldridge's former players.
Last week, Washington rejected a plea deal under which he would have served 25 years in prison, an agreement that would have resolved this case and another pending case against him.
The trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.