Shooter tells jury he 'was just so scared' as testimony wraps up in Buffalo murder trial

During direct examination by defense attorney Scott Riordan, Washington said he brought a loaded gun to the football game because he knew a lot of people would be there and he was worried he might run into someone who had a problem with him.

When Washington and his cousin arrived at the field at Emerson Park, behind the elementary school, someone they knew as "Hubba" confronted Washington and told him he wanted to fight him, he told the jury. Washington said he and Hubba, whose real name is Shawn Faulk, had been exchanging words for some time before that day. Washington said he previously fought Faulk's cousin.

Washington said he told Faulk, who he alleged previously threatened his life, he didn't want to fight. Eventually, police separated the pair, sending them to opposite sides of the field.

After the game, Washington said Faulk still wanted to fight and Aldridge made a threat, saying he was going to get a gun from his car.

"I was just so scared trying to get out of there myself," Washington testified.

Faulk then started to fight Washington's cousin, so Washington, who had walked a bit ahead, came back "to break up the altercation."

