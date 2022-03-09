Shooter tells jury he 'was just so scared' as testimony wraps up in Buffalo murder trial

When police interviewed Jason Washington Jr. in early October 2019, he told detectives he wasn't even in Buffalo a month earlier, on the day a youth football coach was killed and another man was shot.
In phone calls from jail roughly 11 months after the double shooting, Washington told his mother and girlfriend that the evidence against him included "shaky" identification, but made no mention of anything related to the justification defense he and his attorneys would eventually employ at his trial.
Washington stuck to his self-defense claim on the witness stand on Wednesday, the third and final day of testimony in his murder trial in Erie County Court.
The 20-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the slaying, told jurors he was just trying to protect himself and his cousin who was involved in a fistfight when he fired a revolver on that summer night.
"I don't want to spend the rest of my life in jail over something I didn't mean to do," Washington testified during 65 minutes on the stand.
Washington is charged with killing 36-year-old Norzell "Nore" Aldridge and wounding another man in a shooting Aug. 31, 2019, behind Harvey Austin Elementary School 97, at Sycamore Street and Koons Avenue. Testimony in his trial, in which he faces charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and second-degree weapons possession, began Monday. Aldridge died at Erie County Medical Center.
During direct examination by defense attorney Scott Riordan, Washington said he brought a loaded gun to the football game because he knew a lot of people would be there and he was worried he might run into someone who had a problem with him.
When Washington and his cousin arrived at the field at Emerson Park, behind the elementary school, someone they knew as "Hubba" confronted Washington and told him he wanted to fight him, he told the jury. Washington said he and Hubba, whose real name is Shawn Faulk, had been exchanging words for some time before that day. Washington said he previously fought Faulk's cousin.
Washington said he told Faulk, who he alleged previously threatened his life, he didn't want to fight. Eventually, police separated the pair, sending them to opposite sides of the field.
After the game, Washington said Faulk still wanted to fight and Aldridge made a threat, saying he was going to get a gun from his car.
"I was just so scared trying to get out of there myself," Washington testified.
Faulk then started to fight Washington's cousin, so Washington, who had walked a bit ahead, came back "to break up the altercation."
He said Aldridge swung a football helmet and hit him in the head, so he pulled out his gun and fired at Aldridge and then "toward" Faulk.
The whole thing happened in "a matter of seconds," Washington testified.
Prosecutors previously told the jury Aldridge swung the helmet only after Washington fired the first shot, which they said was at Faulk.
Under cross-examination, Assistant District Attorney Eugene Partridge asked Washington if he pointed his gun and shot at Faulk, who was not called as a witness at the trial.
Washington said he didn't shoot "at" Faulk because he didn't want to hit his cousin. Faulk was shot in the back of the shoulder from about 2 feet away.
"I didn't just shoot him," Washington said. "I shot in his direction."
He said he lied to the police during their initial interview because he knew they wouldn't understand how he felt in a "life or death situation."
Someone fired bullets into Washington's grandmother's home, where Washington had been living, the day after the homicide.
In recordings of jailhouse phone calls between Washington and his mother and his girlfriend in July and August of 2020, at a time when his first defense attorney was attempting to have the charges dismissed, Washington told his mother the case was "built on shaky identification" and authorities "can't see me in the video," Partridge said during cross-examination. Washington said he was sharing with them what his attorney told him.
Washington, who was the only witness called by the defense, said he found the gun two or three days before the shooting in a vacant house. He said he kept the gun for protection after he found it and posted videos and photos on Facebook of himself with the gun and bullets because he "figured that would make people leave me alone."
The police interview with Washington on Oct. 2, 2019, came the day after prosecutors say Washington shot himself in the hand during a scuffle while he was allegedly attempting to burglarize a LaSalle Avenue home.
Jurors on Wednesday were shown several photos from Aldridge's autopsy. Dr. Scott LaPoint, the forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy, testified Aldridge died from blood loss after the bullet went through his aorta.
Prosecutors and Washington's defense attorneys are scheduled to deliver closing arguments Thursday morning.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.