Shooter in bloody home invasion sentenced to 12 years

A Tuscarora Nation man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in state prison for shooting a Tuscarora Reservation man during a home invasion last year.
Police said Galen Fischer of Mount Hope Road was shot and seriously wounded, but he managed to grab a .22-caliber rifle and shoot one of the intruders to death.
Matthew M. Dubuc, 26, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree assault. Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said she believes, based on a police investigation, that Dubuc entered Fischer's home armed with a shotgun and shot Fischer.
Fischer, 56, fatally shot Christian R. Williams, 18, who was found dead in a car that police stopped at Lockport and Walmore roads in Wheatfield about 15 minutes after the home invasion. Dubuc and Michael S. Printup, now 19, also were in the vehicle.
Hoffmann criticized Dubuc's statements to a probation officer in a presentencing interview.
"His comments were that he was just following along with his friends," Hoffmann told County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III. "I don't think he has accepted responsibility."
In court, Dubuc said he was headed to prison "because of the poor decisions I made and the company I kept."
Assistant Public Defender A. Joseph Catalano said Dubuc "drank on a regular basis with Mr. Fischer."
Hoffmann said that earlier on the night of the invasion, Fischer's son threw Dubuc out of Fischer's home, and Dubuc left with some firearms belonging to Fischer, which were returned by a third party before the invasion.
The prosecutor said Dubuc was the only person involved in the invasion who had any kind of beef against Fischer.
"I believe you were the source and the reason for going back," Murphy told Dubuc. "Maybe it helps you sleep at night to call it a poor decision, but this was a home invasion. It was a crime."
And, Murphy said, it resulted in the death of Dubuc's friend, Williams.
"He is extremely remorseful, not just for the death of his friend but for what happened to Mr. Fischer," Catalano said.
Hoffmann asked for the maximum 15-year sentence, but Murphy said he wouldn't impose that because this was Dubuc's first offense.
When he pleaded guilty June 17, Dubuc said yes when Murphy asked if the intruders intended to steal drugs or cash.
However, The Buffalo News reported at the time of the incident that Fischer told investigators he believed the intruders wanted to steal firearms. Officers said then that they found several guns, knives and ammunition in the house, as well as a scale and drug paraphernalia.