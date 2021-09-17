Shooter in bloody home invasion sentenced to 12 years

Hoffmann said that earlier on the night of the invasion, Fischer's son threw Dubuc out of Fischer's home, and Dubuc left with some firearms belonging to Fischer, which were returned by a third party before the invasion.

The prosecutor said Dubuc was the only person involved in the invasion who had any kind of beef against Fischer.

"I believe you were the source and the reason for going back," Murphy told Dubuc. "Maybe it helps you sleep at night to call it a poor decision, but this was a home invasion. It was a crime."

And, Murphy said, it resulted in the death of Dubuc's friend, Williams.

"He is extremely remorseful, not just for the death of his friend but for what happened to Mr. Fischer," Catalano said.

Hoffmann asked for the maximum 15-year sentence, but Murphy said he wouldn't impose that because this was Dubuc's first offense.

When he pleaded guilty June 17, Dubuc said yes when Murphy asked if the intruders intended to steal drugs or cash.