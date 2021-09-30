Shooter, accomplice and driver imprisoned in Lockport Halloween party shooting

She told of seeing a nurse at Eastern Niagara Hospital covered in blood and of screaming as she saw her son's blood pressure fall to 32/14 in an ambulance en route to Erie County Medical Center.

"I was bargaining with God that whole ride," Katy Owczarczak said. She said her son still has four bullet fragments in his body and has permanent nerve damage.

"I have been praying he never gets out," she said of Johnson.

She read aloud a statement by her son to the criminals that said in part, "I hope you rot in a prison cell for the rest of your lives. I hope you know how cowardly and evil you are."

Keara Pitts, who was shot in the arm and hip, said she was Farewell's best friend.

Pitts said that if New York still used the death penalty, Johnson and his co-defendants would deserve it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"They deserve to have their lives stripped from them, just as they did to Cheyenne," Pitts said.

Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said Johnson, who was 17 at the time of the crime, had "weeks of back and forth" with some other young people in the City of Lockport, and there had been some violent incidents, with Johnson as the aggressor.