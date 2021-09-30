Shooter, accomplice and driver imprisoned in Lockport Halloween party shooting

Yellow was Cheyenne Farewell's favorite color, and more than three-quarters of the 85 people in a Lockport courtroom Thursday wore yellow facemasks or clothing to show solidarity with her at the sentencing of the Lockport teenager who killed her.
Shawn Johnson, 18, who acted on a juvenile grudge by riddling the door to a Halloween party with gunfire, was sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison for second-degree murder and six other charges.
His accomplice, now 17, who brought a gun to the scene but told police he did not fire it, was granted youthful offender status by Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III and was sentenced to 1 1/3 to four years for aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter.
Jonathan S. Frey, 22, a paroled sex offender who drove the gunmen to and from the murder scene, was sentenced to two to four years for hindering prosecution.
Farewell, 20, of Medina, was one of six people who was struck by gunfire just after midnight Oct. 17 in a garage at 43 S. Niagara St., Lockport.
The wounded, ranging in age from 15 to 21, were shot when Johnson fired eight rounds from a handgun through a windowless metal door on the side of the home's attached garage.
One of the wounded, Aidan Owczarczak, 17, was hit six times and nearly died, according to his mother, Katy Owczarczak.
She told of seeing a nurse at Eastern Niagara Hospital covered in blood and of screaming as she saw her son's blood pressure fall to 32/14 in an ambulance en route to Erie County Medical Center.
"I was bargaining with God that whole ride," Katy Owczarczak said. She said her son still has four bullet fragments in his body and has permanent nerve damage.
"I have been praying he never gets out," she said of Johnson.
She read aloud a statement by her son to the criminals that said in part, "I hope you rot in a prison cell for the rest of your lives. I hope you know how cowardly and evil you are."
Keara Pitts, who was shot in the arm and hip, said she was Farewell's best friend.
Pitts said that if New York still used the death penalty, Johnson and his co-defendants would deserve it.
"They deserve to have their lives stripped from them, just as they did to Cheyenne," Pitts said.
Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said Johnson, who was 17 at the time of the crime, had "weeks of back and forth" with some other young people in the City of Lockport, and there had been some violent incidents, with Johnson as the aggressor.
Hoffmann said about 100 people attended the party, "98% of whom had nothing to with his issues."
"He went there that night to exact revenge," Hoffmann said.
"How dark is your soul?" Rochelle Horner, Farewell's mother, asked Johnson. "How depraved do you have to be to shoot through a door and not care who you hit?"
Hoffmann, Owczarczak, Horner and the dead woman's father, Jeffrey Farewell, all spoke of Johnson's lack of emotion and remorse.
"He has difficulty expressing his feelings, but he is remorseful," said Mark N. Grossman, one of the public defenders assigned to represent Johnson. His colleague, Kevin D. Canali, called Johnson's stoicism "a defense mechanism."
"I know you will most likely never forgive me, because I will never forgive myself," Johnson told the families. "I was young. I was not in the right frame of mind. ... I understand that sorry is not enough, and I deserve all the time I will get, no matter how long it is."
Johnson pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts each of first- and second-degree assault.
Amy Taylor, the accomplice's attorney, argued successfully for youthful offender status.
"If he hadn't gotten into Jonathan Frey's car that night, the outcome probably would have been the same," Taylor said. "He has never tried to minimize what happened that night. ... I think it shows incredible maturity."
"I accept full responsibility for my role," the 17-year-old said. "I hope in some way you can find it in your heart to forgive me."
"I hope you take this opportunity to better your life, get an education and come out a better man than you went in," Jeffrey Farewell said. "You knew right and wrong at the end, so I think there's something there."
"When you came down to that moment, you didn't shoot," Horner told the accomplice. "It could have been worse."