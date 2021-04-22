Sheriff's team turns up a thin internal file on former Deputy Achtyl

The two-second video that Luick refers to might be the rapid burst of still images taken by an onlooker and obtained by a lawyer who defended Belsito on the criminal charges, Thomas Eoannou. Erie County prosecutors later used the clip, the photos and the fuller body camera video to convict Achtyl of three misdemeanors.

Luick said the internal investigators found that the two-second video never showed Achtyl actually hitting Belsito with his baton. It does, however, show the deputy about to strike the UB student, who was left with a concussion, a broken nose and blood caked on his face. Wrote Luick: “While there clearly was a struggle, and Deputy Achtyl had his baton out, at no time in the video is Deputy Achtyl shown striking Belsito,” Luick wrote.

He went on to tell Wipperman that, as part of the internal investigation, the sheriff's office asked two FBI agents who specialize in civil rights matters to watch the brief video and review court documents “as a precaution.” The agents saw no civil rights violations “given the evidence we had,” Luick wrote.

The letter mentions nothing about internal investigators watching – or showing the FBI agents – the full body camera video of the moments leading up to Belsito’s arrest and Achtyl’s efforts to handcuff him.

