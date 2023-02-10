The Erie County Sheriff's Office said Friday that narcotics detectives seized almost twice as much cash when they arrested two people Wednesday as they initially said.

A total of $415,821 was confiscated, according to a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.

Arrested in the case were Sidney A. Mellerson, 33, of the Town of Tonawanda, and Keshaun L. Atwood, 31, of Buffalo.

Mellerson was arraigned Thursday on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and tampering with physical evidence.

Atwood was arraigned on charges of tampering with physical evidence, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.