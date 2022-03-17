 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff: Woman admits to swallowing drugs, lighter and pipe to smuggle into Erie County Holding Center
Sheriff: Woman admits to swallowing drugs, lighter and pipe to smuggle into Erie County Holding Center

Holding Center

The interior of the Erie County Holding Center in downtown Buffalo.

 Derek Gee

A Depew woman who was being held at the Erie County Holding Center is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the jail by swallowing baggies of heroin and crack cocaine, a lighter and a glass pipe, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The incident has prompted a "multi-division investigation" and both administrative and criminal charges are pending, Sheriff John Garcia said in a statement.

Officials said that the woman, Ruby Gerland, whose age was not released, admitted on Monday to swallowing 10 baggies of heroin, one "8 ball" of crack cocaine (an eighth of an ounce), a lighter and a glass pipe before she was arrested on March 8.

She allegedly admitted that she vomited the items on March 10 and then "re-ingested the items on Sunday," the statement said. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center for "a medical procedure," sheriff's officials said.

Gerland was remanded to the Holding Center on $25,000 bond for petit larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance and "endangering the welfare of a child charges by two different law enforcement agencies," the sheriff's office said.

