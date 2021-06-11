Sheriff signs promise to better investigate sexual misconduct in Erie County jails

The lawsuit identified other times when Howard aides failed to timely report allegations of sexual misconduct in the jails, and did so only after allegations surfaced in media reports. The Attorney General's Office alleged Howard's team conducted insufficient investigations into several incidents by neglecting to interview witnesses, evaluate all available evidence or refer the matters for criminal investigation.

In the Article 78 proceeding, the state officials asked a judge to order the sheriff to improve his office's ability to follow the commission's rules. Attorneys for the sheriff and the state negotiated a “final order and consent judgment” to be placed before State Supreme Court Justice Diane Devlin.

Among other things, it directs the Sheriff’s Office to provide the Commission of Correction with proof that correction officers have been trained in New York’s zero-tolerance policy regarding sexual misconduct in correctional facilities and how to handle situations where incarcerated individuals allege sexual misconduct.

It also directs the Sheriff’s Office to provide specialized training for investigators and other staff regarding investigating sexual abuse in correctional settings.

Howard has chosen not to run for another four-year term and will leave the Sheriff's Office in January. While the court case names him as a "respondent," it also names Erie County government, which would respond if the order's requirements are not met after Howard departs.

